Four years ago, Cassi's body made national headlines. This is what she looks like today.

She was the runner up of cycle five of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2009, but Cassi van den Dungen‘s weight has always been in the spotlight. Even by model standards.

Her fashion resume spans shoots of Vogue and Elle Australia, walking at Paris Fashion Week and appearing in campaigns for Australian designers such as Alex Perry and Zimmermann, but it was an encounter with then-Marie Claire editor-in-chief Jackie Frank that saw Cassi’s slight frame become national news.

“When I saw those legs I nearly died. I rang the model agent and said ‘Why is that girl walking down the runway when she’s clearly not healthy?”

Frank had seen Cassi walk the Alex Perry runway during Sydney’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in 2014 and was stunned by her dangerously low weight. Soon, Cassi’s waif-like frame was the standout story of the week.

“I looked at that footage and I recoiled from it and the images,” Alex Perry later said on breakfast television.

“That’s not the image that I think is a good one to put forward. It’s certainly not what I’ve presented my brand about.”

Four years on from the event that changed her life in the public eye, the 26-year-old has made a positive change for her health; she’s gained 10 kilograms.