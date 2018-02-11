Australia's Next Top Model: This is where all the familiar faces from the show are now.

For over a decade Australians have been tuning in to see who will be crowned Australia’s Next Top Model.

The winners have gone on to be household names – becoming the faces of some of the biggest brands in the world and gracing the covers of some of the biggest magazines in Australia.

But some of the runners-up and, erm, losers have also gone on to do some pretty weird and wonderful things.

Here’s what some of your favourite ANTM alum are up to now:

Simone Holtznagel

Season: Third place, season 7.

Since her time on Australia’s Next Top Model Simone has become the face of Guess. Yes, Guess, the huge international label which works with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kate Upton.

She’s also worked with Bras N Things and Playboy.

Most recently she entered the jungle as a contestant on this year’s season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… and, yep, she’s already eaten some cockroaches.

Duckie Thot