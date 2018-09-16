Cassandra Thorburn's powerful response to trolls who criticised her for 'looking her age'.

When former journalist, TV producer, and children’s book author Cassandra Thorburn attended the Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future Awards earlier this month, she looked gorgeous in an orange paisley jump suit.

The 47-year-old mother-of-three, however, found herself the target of negative comments about her appearance and her age.

In an Instagram post, she called out those who criticised her for daring to look her own age.

“Online trolls ‘she looks her age not stunning,'” she wrote.

“Is that supposed to be offensive? Is there something wrong with looking your age? Did I miss the memo that you should not embrace your age, your body, your face, your intelligence?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Thorburn (@cassthorburn) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

“I am happy in my skin, with who I am and my age which means I’ve lived long enough to have learned and experienced so much. Is it meant to mean if you look your age you are not good enough?

“Well sorry because I disagree. I am, you are, we are!”

The post received comments from a number of women reinforcing Cass’ views.

“Keep calling them out Cass,” wrote one woman. “You keep being you lovely.”