Cass Wood was known as the 'stage-five clinger' on The Bachelor 2018. She just got married.

Cass Wood was just 23 when she appeared on 'Honey Badger' Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018.

Dubbed a "stage-five clinger" throughout the competition, Wood made it all the way to the final four.

Looking back on her experience, she told The Sunday Project she felt "like a bit of a joke" after the show's conclusion. While Wood's longevity in the competition made sense to her — the rest of Australia was hypothesising Cummins had only let her stay so long out of sympathy.

Now, five years on and four years after her time on Bachelor In Paradise, Wood is married.

Watch Cass Wood get eliminated by Nick Cummins on The Bachelor season 6. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

The reality star found love again with professional rugby player Tyson Davis.

Wood and Davis dated briefly in 2017 before they called it quits. Shortly after, she went on to Bachelor In Paradise, where she fell for ex-Bachelor Richie Strahan. However, that romance was short-lived too.

"We actually met a couple of years ago and started dating for a couple of months but we were both young and we weren't ready for a relationship so we sort of just let it fizzle out," she told Now To Love back in 2019 following her exit from BIP.

"But he's always been around because we have a similar friend group with rugby and, after coming home from Paradise, he came back into my life and we just hit it off again. Now we're 'officially' dating and I'm super happy!"

Cass Wood and Tyson Davis, 2019. Image: Instagram @casswood.