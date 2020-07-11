Casey and Caleb died mysteriously on an island. Their families think their wives know something.

It was meant to be three close friends and their wives celebrating the end of the year in paradise. But it ended with two of the friends dead, and family members asking questions that no one is answering.

Casey MacPherson-Pomeroy had moved to the Caribbean island of Anguilla with his wife Barbara in mid-2018. He’d been an actor and producer in Los Angeles, scoring small screen roles, such as a police officer in The Bold and the Beautiful. But he’d decided on a career change. Anguilla, despite its tiny population of just 17,000, has a branch of an American medical school, and Casey had enrolled there.

While medical school was taking a break in December 2018, Casey invited his childhood friends Caleb Guillory and Chuck Gros, and their wives Carly and Alisha, to spend some time with him and Barbara.

"Casey, Caleb, and Chuck had been friends since they were nine years old," Casey’s sister Debanee MacPherson-Udall told the True Crime Real Time podcast. "Growing up, Caleb was always over at our house and the same with Chuck."

It was on the night of December 30 that the tragic events unfolded. According to a letter written by Barbara’s lawyer regarding her claim to Casey’s life insurance policy, Barbara, Casey and Caleb were at an outdoor beach bar and had ordered one rum and Coke. The letter says the drink was left unattended while the three of them looked for Casey’s lost shoe, and then all three of them drank from the one drink and headed home to Casey and Barbara’s apartment.

Not long afterwards, police received a call from Alisha, saying that one of her friends was "not breathing". By the time emergency services arrived, Caleb was dead. Meanwhile, Casey was having a seizure. He was taken to hospital, but, despite medical staff trying to save him, he died.

In the letter written by her lawyer, Barbara, who says she also became sick from the drink, "feels this was no accident and that someone intentionally tainted" it.

The four friends were taken to hospital for medical checks, then handed over to police. They spent nearly three days in custody before being released.

Autopsies were carried out on Casey and Caleb’s bodies. The coroner’s report found that both men had died from a lethal dose of MDA and cocaine. In Caleb's case, the death certificate also listed asphyxia, strangulation and chest compression.

After the autopsies, Casey and Caleb’s bodies were cremated in Anguilla, rather than being flown home.