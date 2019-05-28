Since she was just a little girl, Casey Donovan has been plagued with questions about her Aboriginal heritage.

The singer-songwriter, whose biological father is Indigenous, has always had an ongoing struggle with finding a meaningful connection to her Aboriginal family heritage.

Speaking on SBS’s Who Do You Think You Are, Casey admitted that when she was asked about her Aboriginality after winning Australian Idol at just 16 years old, she didn’t feel like she had enough knowledge or even a sense of belonging to her Indigenous roots to answer them.

WATCH: Andrew Denton interviews former Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan. Post continues after video.

“It was such a shock to the system having the whole country knowing your name and knowing your story. It was quite daunting,” Casey explained.

“Sometimes, I worry that I’m not Aboriginal enough,” she admitted.

“Now, being 31, it’ll be nice to glue some of the pieces together.”

On tonight’s episode of SBS’s Who Do You Think You Are, Casey, whose parents separated when she was just three years old, explored her Indigenous roots.

While tracing her family tree in the show, Casey learned about her great-great-grandmother on her father’s side, Florence Randall.

Lovingly remembered in the community as Granny Flo, Casey’s ancestor was known for keeping the Gumbaynggirr language alive on the mid north cost of New South Wales and working as a midwife.

“Finding out little bits of information is really shaping me as a person,” Casey told Granny Flo’s great grandchildren. “It’s okay to come back home, and that’s what I’ve been searching for.”

She also discovered where her love for music comes from.