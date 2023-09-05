Burning Man trapped 70,000 people. One of them was Casey Donovan.

Every year, thousands gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create a city for nine days, before completely dismantling it.

Their goal? To celebrate art and creative expression with approximately 73,000 other attendees who come from all over the globe to dress up, immerse themselves in the art installations and dance to exclusive musical performances.

Essentially, Burning Man is a party with swelteringly hot days and below-freezing nights. At the end of the nine-day festival, the event wraps with its official burning of 'The Man'.

Among the thousands of people looking to be part of the celebrations was Australian singer Casey Donovan.

She was also one of the over 70,000 attendees who were cut off from the main roads because of the heavy rain flooding the desert grounds this weekend.