'Fyre Festival 2.0': Why everyone is talking about Burning Man 2023.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create a city. And nine days later, that city disappears.

Burning Man recently returned for 2023. 

The nine-day event, which is supposed to wrap on Monday US time, sees celebrities, regular 'Burners' and first-timers descend to the desert to celebrate art, creativity and free expression.

But this year, more than 70,000 attendees have been left stranded on the festival grounds after heavy rain.

Organisers have had to close the only road in and out of the festival, while attendees have been told to stay put and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock managed to leave the event, grabbing a ride from fellow festivalgoers, after walking 10 kilometres in the mud.

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out because I have a show tonight and didn't want to let ya'll down," Diplo wrote on social media.

@diplo

I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️

♬ original sound - Diplo

The dire conditions have caused a lot of misinformation to spread on social media, with some claiming an Ebola outbreak has started at Burning Man, as well as comparisons to the infamous, ill-fated Fyre Festival

Authorities are also investigating a death at the site.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office reported the death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued.

The announcements came just before the culminating moment for the annual event, when a large wooden 'man' was to be burned.

So what actually is Burning Man? And how does it differ from other festivals?

Here's everything you need to know.

What is Burning Man?

Burning Man was founded in 1986. The first iteration included less than 20 friends who built an 2.4 metre man out of scrap wood and lit it on fire on a beach in San Francisco. 

Now over 20 years later, around 80,000 people ('Burners') attended Burning Man 2022: Walking Dreams. The event runs just over a week and always ends with the burning of 'the Man'.

Unlike festivals you attend where everything is provided for you, volunteers build, run and remove all traces of the week's festivities. 

Burners have access to an ice store, portable toilets, medical and emergency services, sanitation station and fuel supply, but the rest is up to them.

They themselves provide concerts, theatre, bars, art exhibitions, group meals, drum circles and even sex clubs on the grounds known as the Playa. 

Cars aren't allowed to drive on the Playa unless authorised by the city, and there can be no fires directly on the ground as they will leave burn marks and defy one of Burning Man's core principles: "leave no trace".

How much does Burning Man cost?

After attending the festival in 2022, Australian TikToker @marierekowski shared exactly how much the event cost her coming from Brisbane.

In a video, she explained that her flights cost $2200 return, their RV cost $3000 (including an extra $1000 for necessary cleaning after Burning Man), and the ticket itself cost $1000.

As tickets sell out fast, most people source them from attendees who can no longer go, making them more expensive.

Her bike — her mode of transport for the week — cost $250, and groceries were $350.

How is it different to other festivals?

As stated on the Burning Man website: "Burning Man is not a festival!"

"It’s a city wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience."

One of the biggest differences to mainstream festivals is that there is no money on the Playa. One of the principles of Burning Man is gifting, and everyone brings a gift for the Playa when they come.

According to festival founder Larry Harvey, "Burning Man is like a big family picnic. Would you sell things to one another at a family picnic? No, you'd share things."

It's not a barter system; you just share without the expectation of reciprocation.

For example, @findjules on TikTok said her camp site provided "iced coffee with booze" while other camps provide "five course meals, entire performances, workshops, classes, you name it."

"You're on survival mode, in all the good and the bad ways," she said.

You also have to bring everything you might need for those nine days.

That means litres of water per day, food for the entire week, alcohol, toiletries, all your outfits for when it's hot during the day and cold at night, and things to protect you from the dust - goggles, scarves, dust masks and boots.

And make sure to keep your boots on outside at all times. TikToker @biancacp_ got chemical burns on her feet when she didn't.

@biancacp__ for everyone asking if the dust at burning man is really that intense, it is #burningman #festivals #blackrockcity #foryou ♬ Paris - Else

"The dust is intense and harsh. Dust storms are a real thing, it is not like the regular desert. It's extremely alkaline," she said.

"Not only can it ruin your clothing and your belongings... it can also burn you."

One night after showering, she walked back to her tent with bare feet. Instead of spraying them with apple cider vinegar (to counteract the alkaline), she put her dusty socks back on and went back to partying.

The following day, she woke up with "playa foot" - her feet were swollen, sore and red.

You also need to bring lights. 

Aside from Burning Man's ritual lanterns and light provided by art installations or stuff burning, Burners need to light up the dark to avoid injury or collision with others. 

People cover their bikes in Christmas lights, bring lanterns and wear head torches. And because of the "leave no trace" policy, feathers and glitter are a big no-no.

- with AAP.

Feature image: Instagram/X.

