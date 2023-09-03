'Fyre Festival 2.0': Why everyone is talking about Burning Man 2023.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create a city. And nine days later, that city disappears.

Burning Man recently returned for 2023.

The nine-day event, which is supposed to wrap on Monday US time, sees celebrities, regular 'Burners' and first-timers descend to the desert to celebrate art, creativity and free expression.

But this year, more than 70,000 attendees have been left stranded on the festival grounds after heavy rain.

Organisers have had to close the only road in and out of the festival, while attendees have been told to stay put and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock managed to leave the event, grabbing a ride from fellow festivalgoers, after walking 10 kilometres in the mud.

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out because I have a show tonight and didn't want to let ya'll down," Diplo wrote on social media.

@diplo I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️ ♬ original sound - Diplo

The dire conditions have caused a lot of misinformation to spread on social media, with some claiming an Ebola outbreak has started at Burning Man, as well as comparisons to the infamous, ill-fated Fyre Festival.

Authorities are also investigating a death at the site.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office reported the death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued.

The announcements came just before the culminating moment for the annual event, when a large wooden 'man' was to be burned.