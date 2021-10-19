"Everything was just a bit blah": Earlier this year, Carrie Bickmore lost her motivation.

When you think of the newsdesk, you think of Carrie Bickmore. She's graced our screens as co-host of The Project for over a decade, covering some of the country’s biggest news stories with her trademark wit and bubbly personality.

The journalist, radio presenter, and television presenter has done it all - and is hands down one of the biggest and most loved names in Australian media.

But ask Carrie what her morning routine is like, and the busy of mum of three is no different to the rest of us.

"I'm usually woken by my two-year-old around 5:30am. My morning routine has been a little different this year due to lockdown, but the rush of the school routine is back - so the mornings are usually a bit manic in our house," said Carrie.

"Brekky, making lunches, wrangling the kids to get into their uniforms, searching under the couch for lost school shoes, all while keeping one eye on breakfast TV so I know what's happening in the world!"

"I am a little ashamed to say the first thing I do once I am awake is check my phone and then go make a cup of coffee."

Honestly, same.

Watch: Carrie Bickmore on Anh's Brush with Fame. Post continues below.