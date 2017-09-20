Thinking of having a career change? Here are 10 things you need to think about first.

It can happen to anyone: A job that was once challenging and brought you so much fulfilment is now… not.

There might be nothing that bad about it per se, but you just don’t feel as happy as you once did – and you know getting promoted or switching companies isn’t going to cut it either.

At this point, you might be considering a career change. Whether it’s a passion that you always wanted to pursue but never did or an industry that has started looking very appealing – switching careers can be the best way to bring the spark back to those eight hours you spend working.

However, as career coach Tony Crosby explains, whether it’s a career change at 50 or 25 there’s a lot to consider before you switch careers.

“Career change is about getting a “good outcome” not simply finding a new job. People often confuse the two,” the Associated Career Management Australia Managing Director says.

So how do you know if this decision to change careers is a good one? Well, you can start by thinking about these key things.

1. How well do you know yourself?

An industry might look appealing, but may not actually be the best fit for you. On the other hand there might be an industry that’s the perfect fit for your skills, personality and values, but one you haven’t considered. The only way to find out is to take a good hard look at yourself, Crosby says.

“Everyone (embarking on a career change) has to have a really good understanding of their skills, their competencies, their personality, their aspirations, their strengths, their weaknesses and so that’s the starting point for anyone.”

He says this can be difficult for people to do on their own, so it helps to get an outside perspective from a friend or a professional.

Listen: Holly Wainwright explains what a bread wife is. (Post continues after audio.)



2. What are your transferable skills?

Now you know what your best assets are, it’s time to think about which skills are going to work well in your chosen industry. Because while your experience may not necessarily translate into your new chosen career, a lot of your skills likely will.

“Everyone’s got a set of skills, but it’s a matter of who would want them. You’ve got to present it in a way that a company would want,” Crosby says.

For instance, if you currently work in marketing, but want to move into HR those people skills, communication skills and knack for assisting people are going to come in handy.

3. And your talents?

Crosby says your talents are different from your skills and these sometimes overlooked qualities can be so important in promoting yourself.

“A talent has a degree of potential in there. With your HR switch from marketing example, you could say ‘I’ve had a talent for mentoring other staff members’ and it’s relevant.”