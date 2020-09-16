"I thought, 'What do I really really want to do?' And I kept coming back to medicine... I kept thinking to myself, 'You are absolutely crazy.' And then I thought, 'Do you know what? I'm never going to be quite happy in life if I don't go to university to study medicine.' So I thought, 'Oh hang it all; I'll just give it a go.'

"I didn't earn at all for five years. I was in the privileged position of having a partner who would support me and then, unfortunately, things went downhill during the course and we split up. So that left me relying on maintenance and Centrelink benefits, really. It was incredibly tough. I was also the parent of a primary-school-age child. But at least I wasn't working shift work, so I could do my university in the day then parent at night.

Listen: Just the beginning... hear the rest of these three women's stories.





"I remember the first time I went to university and everybody used to look a bit at the mature age students... But actually, the level of maturity of the cohort meant that they just really accepted me and seemed very grateful to have me there, because I brought a certain different flavour to the course, my knowledge of the outside world.

"Obviously when you're in your early 20s, your brain is going full power and you're at the top of your mental game, so to speak. I certainly had a problem with rote learning — and medicine is full of rote learning. I just found that I was getting really frustrated because information that would have just slipped into my brain and stayed there when I was a youngster no longer did that, and I would have to go back again and again and again. However, the upside of going to study medicine as an old person is that you've got a huge amount of knowledge that you acquire over the years about how people work, about how systems work, about what's expected of you as a professional. So whereas there were some negatives, there were lots of positives in there.

"To me, it came down to: if I got to my deathbed and I hadn't done the thing that I wanted to do, would I be disappointed? And I kept coming back, thinking, 'Yes.'... If you're looking at a career change in your 40s and beyond, I think you've got to think, 'Is this worth it in terms of my own satisfaction?'"

Maria Georgiou

Maria gave up her 18-year teaching career to become an interior designer at age 40.

"It was very hard because when you've been in teaching for 18 years and you've got an established career, you start thinking, 'Is this the right thing to do? Am I going to regret this?' And so you get a lot of these thoughts going through your mind. But it's funny how certain things come into your life when you are ready for that change.

"My sister-in-law was building a house and then the thought came about, 'How about looking into interior design?' So I did an online course first, and it wasn't until three years later that I decided I wanted to do more face-to-face study and then decided that it was now or never — take the plunge. I didn't want to stay in teaching forever, and I didn't want to waste any more time.