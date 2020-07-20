Take the leap.

Make a move.

Jump in headfirst.

These are the kinds of cliches people often throw around when it comes to changing careers or following your passion.

But, in reality, most of us can't 'take a leap' or 'dive in headfirst'. We still need to pay our rent or mortgage, the bills continue to stack up, kids might need our attention, or perhaps we need to learn a new skill or get some experience before we move into our dream job.

However, we can take steps towards our dreams that fit around our lifestyle.

That's where Open Colleges comes in. As Australia's largest, private provider of online vocational education, Open Colleges has been helping Australians reach their potential for more than 125 years. They offer nationally accredited courses across health, business, childhood education, trades, design and technology.

It's easy to enrol and you can learn anywhere, anytime, across multiple devices. That means you can study after work or on Saturday afternoons when the kids are watching Frozen for the millionth time. You can make your study work around your next big trip or a big life moment, and complete modules when you're back in action.

It's taking steps towards your dream job, at your own pace.

Need some motivation? Mamamia asked five women to share how they made the biggest career jumps of their lives and never looked back, from taking on further study to nurturing side hustles:

Simone, 37: "I switched from law to beauty therapy."

"It was hard but worth it." Image: Supplied.

"After being a stay-at-home mum for a few years, and having my fourth and final child, I started thinking about a career change. I had started in makeup originally before studying law and had also looked into going into beauty therapy. I had always loved making people feel good about themselves and was interested in skincare in particular after suffering with my own skin issues. I looked at courses for a while and kept putting it off mainly because I was worried about 'throwing it (my law degree) all away' and also sadly about what other people would think of me.