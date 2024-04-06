'The "candid girlfriend" is going viral for all the wrong reasons. It's what I dream to be.'

Move over pick-me girls, girlbosses and sluts, there is a new condescending label for women and it is taking no prisoners.

I'd like to introduce you to (*insert drumroll here*) "the candid girlfriend."

The term has been recently coined on a TikTok series created by @subwaytakes where they interview (seemingly) random public transport passengers in New York City during their commutes.

This particular TikTok however, was interviewing famous stand-up comedian Stef Dag who has over 140k followers across her social media accounts.

In the TikTok, the interviewer asks Stef what her "take" is.

"My take is that all guys think they want to date the cool, hot, artsy, baddie girlfriend with, like, baby bangs and a bad father... [What they actually] want is to date the candid girlfriend," she said.

Stef then goes on to list more traits of the candid girlfriend...

A height of 5'5''-and-a-half.

Naturally thin.

Has mousy brown hair no longer than shoulder length.

Studied art history.

She loves pomegranate which her boyfriend thinks is quirky and adorable.

Never the overt centre of attention but her boyfriend is always posting film images of her on his Instagram story.

Has nothing going on in her brain.

Likes "good" pottery.

Her name is... Emily.

She says that all guys want this girl because they can make a muse out of her.

Stef ends her take by saying, "I would love to meet one of them, I'm a girl's girl."

The TikTok has now had over 10 million views and people who've watched the video are completely split about the term.

"She was picturing a specific girl in her head while she described the candid girlfriend," one person commented.



Meanwhile others called out the irony of Stef saying she's a "girls-girl" right after painting a negative description of a particular type of woman.

While Stef responded to comments making it clear her take was all in good fun, it didn't stop the candid girlfriend term taking on a life of its own with thousands of people naming and shaming women they believe fall into the candid girlfriend category.

And I now have what I believe is an unpopular opinion about the candid girlfriend: I want to be her.