If this billboard makes you uncomfortable, that's the point.

There are many things you probably won't ever think about unless it happens to you.

The stigma around sex and cancer is one of them.

While nearly half of us will experience some form of cancer in our lifetime (which is insane in itself), the topic of sex and intimacy during treatment is something that is rarely talked about... and not fully understood.

Lea, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at 21 years old.



60 per cent of women with cancer say they experience sexual dysfunction. And it kind of makes a whole lot of sense, really. Because for some reason, an awful lot of women who get cancer don't ever receive any information about how their diagnosis or treatments will affect their sex life.

Which is crazy, really.

Studies show that in 2023, there is still an incredibly limited body of knowledge about women’s sex life following a diagnosis of cancer in young adulthood — and the existing research is dominated by breast cancer studies.

Meaning? There are tons of women out there feeling really misunderstood. Alone. Feeling like they can't talk about it.