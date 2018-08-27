Can international travel actually screw with your period? A gynaecologist explains.

If you’ve ever travelled to another country, you’ll know the massive struggle that is jet lag.

There are sleepless nights, endless yawning and a whole lot of grogginess – it’s not fun.

But for many women, it’s not just their sleep schedule that gets a little out of whack while travelling overseas.

In fact sometimes, flying and travelling internationally can seriously mess with your menstrual cycle too.

We spoke to a gynaecologist to find out exactly why travel affects your period and how you may be able to prevent it.

Does international travel affect your period?

As international travel can interfere with everything from your sleep schedule to even digestion, it’s no surprise that it can have a flow-on effect on your menstrual cycle too.

According to obstetrician, fertility specialist and gynaecologist Dr Joseph Sgroi, travel can lead to irregularities in the menstrual cycle – either by delaying it or even bringing it on sooner.

“There’s actually been reported studies particularly of flight attendants who have irregular menstrual cycles because of regularly doing long haul flights,” Dr Sgroi explained.

But why does international travel affect your period?

According to Dr Sgroi, changes to our menstrual cycle while travelling all come down to our hormones shifting.

“Part of that has all got to do with the hormones and the interplay between how the hormones from the brain interact with the development of the lining of the womb and also ovulation.”

Put simply, when hormones in your body change – often from stressors like major changes to your schedule – your ovulation schedule can shift around, either delaying your period or potentially bringing it on early.

“For someone who’s travelling for a one-off trip between say here and America or to Europe they may find that they have a delay in when they would normally ovulate, and therefore that may delay their period,” Dr Sgroi explained.

“Equally so, it may bring on a period earlier.”

Why does travelling affect the menstrual cycle?

Although menstrual changes are more likely to occur if you’re travelling frequently, changes can occur even on shorter trips.

While for some women, their cycle will continue moving along as normal, others may experience an early or late period, a period that’s heavier or lighter than usual or even a period that doesn’t come at all.