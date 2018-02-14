16 ways to beat jet lag on your next holiday.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or only travel occasionally, you’re likely to experience jet lag at some point. But it doesn’t need to ruin your trip. Here are some tips from Skyscanner Australia to help minimise the impact of jet lag.

Jetlag is a necessary evil of international travel, but it doesn’t need to ruin your trip!

With a bit of planning and a few handy hints you’ll be able to beat jet lag quickly and get on with the business of enjoying your holiday. Here are some ways you can beat jet lag.

A post shared by Skyscanner (@skyscanner) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

1. Adjust your sleeping times.

In the lead up to your trip, think about adjusting your normal sleeping habits to your destination. Go to sleep an hour earlier or later or wake up an hour earlier or later each day. This will help minimise the shock to your system when you reach your destination.

2. Don’t stay up late.

It may seem logical to stay up all night before a flight. But in reality a late night bed time before a flight is just going to exhaust you. Try and get a good sleep before a flight and don’t stay up packing into the early hours.

3. Book the right flight.

There is a reason you feel the jet lag more on some flights. The flight path you take can significantly impact your circadian rhythms. It’s best to try and book a flight that flies from east to west. Travelling east will go against your body’s usual routine, meaning you’re more likely to feel jet lag.

4. Arrive in the morning.

If you can manage it, book a flight that will arrive in the morning. Arriving in daylight will help you stay awake and avoid the temptation of falling into your bed straight away upon arrival.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team share their period-related travelling horror stories. Post continues after audio.



5. Consider a stop over.

Take advantage of the layover and book yourself into a hotel for the night. Breaking up the trip with a stopover will help your body to adjust and is also a great chance to freshen up and sleep horizontally for a little while.

6. Stay away from booze.

As cute as the mini liquor bottles are, it’s best to stay away from alcohol when on a plane. The altitude will cause you to feel the effects of alcohol much more than when you’re on the ground. A hangover plus jetlag isn’t pretty. Don’t do it to yourself.

7. Water is your friend.

Staying hydrated is crucial when you travel. The importance of water in avoiding feeling like rubbish at the end of your flight should not be underestimated, so drink up.