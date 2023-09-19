'My son will hate my guts.' The friendship rules 5 parents won’t cross with their kids.

As a millennial, like many of my friends, I grew up in a household where my parents had pretty firm boundaries around our relationship. They weren’t my friends, they were my guardians, and that was made clear from the jump.

This is not to say that I didn’t grow up in a loving and nurturing home, but our relationship was defined by child and carer boundaries and there was no blurring of that line.

While I will never begrudge my parents for setting those boundaries for themselves, I often think about how our relationship would have been different if we were ‘friends’, so to speak.

When I was growing up, I remember longingly observing one of my school friends and her mother who had an incredibly close bond. They were, by all accounts, best friends – they went shopping every weekend, told each other all of their secrets and, as my friend became an adult, their bond strengthened where they would talk on the phone for hours each day.

There are two ends of the spectrum here: those parents who don’t think it’s appropriate to be friends with your kids and parents who think it’s totally okay to form a friendship.

When I recently prepared to welcome my first child, I asked my mum what her number one piece of advice would be and she resoundingly responded with, “Your child is not your friend, you are there to be her parent and care for her in the best way possible.”

As I’ve learned since becoming a mother, there are plenty of pieces of advice you’ll receive as you enter into modern-day parenthood – some that should be challenged as ‘gentle parenting’ gains popularity and some that should be grabbed with both hands. But on the topic of setting friendship boundaries with your children, I’ve found myself sitting on the fence. I appreciate the way I was brought up whilst also yearning for that feeling of friendship I never had with my parents.