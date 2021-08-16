'Can I go to the playground?' All your questions about Melbourne's lockdown, answered.

Melbourne's sixth lockdown has been extended for another two weeks, until at least September 2.

On Monday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the extension and tougher restrictions, after the state recorded 22 new local COVID-19 cases, five of which had no known source of infection.

Mr Andrews said the state had no choice given the number of mystery cases, illegal gatherings on the weekend and the number of children spreading the virus.

Daniel Andrews has announced a two-week extension and further restrictions for Melbourne. Image: Getty.

"We've seen lots of different people flouting these rules, not doing as they should, making really poor choices," he said.

Mr Andrews said an engagement party last week of 69 people was particularly egregious.

Here's what you need to know about Melbourne's latest restrictions.

Can I visit my partner?

Yes.

People in Melbourne can leave their home to visit their intimate partners. The 5km rule does not apply when you are visiting your partner.

If I'm single and live alone, can a friend visit me?

Yes. You're permitted to have one 'single social bubble' buddy. You can visit them and they can visit you.

The 5km does not apply when you are visiting your bubble buddy.

Can I drink alcohol on my walk?

No.

Melburnians are no longer permitted to remove their mask to drink alcoholic beverages in public.

This comes after Premier Daniel Andrews condemned people for "turning footpaths into impromptu beer gardens".

Can I go for a walk with a friend?

Yes. You can can go for a walk with members of your household or one friend or family member.

When exercising, you must not travel more than 5km from where you live.

You also must limit your outdoor exercise to no more than two hours per day.

Is there a curfew?

Melburnians are required to stay home between the hours 9pm and 5am. Image: Getty.