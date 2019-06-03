MAFS stars are charging fans for video messages and we know exactly what each one would say.

If you’ve been scouring the internet each day for your daily injection of ex-MAFS contestant content, firstly, no judgement, and secondly, we got you.

We come bearing gifts.

Thanks to website Cameo, you can have your very own personalised piece of MAFS video to cherish forever and re-watch to your heart’s content.

The website – “a platform where fans can book personalised video shoutouts from their favourite celebrities, athletes, or influencers” – offers the option to purchase a specially recorded piece featuring your favourite Z-list celebrity.

Yep – a bunch of our MAFS friends have signed themselves up to offer a service none of us asked for and definitely don’t need.

But with most charging less than $20 per video message, why the hell not? Money well spent if you ask us.

The perfect gift idea for the reality TV-tragic friend who has everything, or for your own personal use if that’s your thing, the MAFS contestants selling their time for a quick buck include Mick Gould, Ning Surasiang and of course Mike Gunner, who seems hell-bent on spreading his messages on every platform available.

Things we say when watching MAFS. Post continues after video.

While it’s entirely up to you what occasion you choose your MAFS message to commemorate, from anniversaries to new babies (because nothing says “welcome to the world tiny human” like a video from an ex-reality TV contestant), here’s how we recommend you have your video tailored:

Mike Gunner – motivational pep talk

Some people have daily mantras to motivate them each morning. But we bet none of you have a personalised message from Mike to get you bounding out of bed and into the day. Yet.

Charging $20, his bio vows to “try and make you smile and hopefully give some great advice,” helpfully adding; “that’s kind of my thing ;),” and yes, he really did include a winky face. You just can’t make this stuff up.