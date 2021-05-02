Why everyone is talking about Caitlyn Jenner, again.

Caitlyn Jenner has had many different lives over the last 71 years.

She has been a record-breaking olympian, a reality tv celebrity, a transgender activist and now, a hopeful politician.

In late April, Jenner announced she will run for governor of California in the 2021 recall gubernatorial election as a Republican.

Jenner said in a statement posted on Twitter that she has filed initial paperwork to run for the post, saying "California is worth fighting for".

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

"For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision," Jenner said in a statement announcing her 'Caitlyn for California' candidacy.

Her run would come nearly two decades after the ascendancy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican who used his Hollywood fame as a springboard to the state's highest office in a 2003 recall election.

As for her political opinions, the celebrity activist described herself as "economically conservative, socially progressive" in a People magazine interview last year. Jenner has previously shared that she voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but not in 2020 thanks to his stance on issues facing transgender people. Little is known about Jenner's positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.

Now, Jenner - who is widely known from the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians - has just come out with one of her opinions that many have described as "unexpected" and some have called "damaging".

During an interview with TMZ while on her morning coffee run on Saturday, Jenner expressed her position on trans people in sport.