5 questions you should have the answers to before having a c-section.

Sophie Walker from Australian Birth Stories recognised a major gap in birth education and recently launched The Caesarean Birth Class - the informative and empowering online course that offers education and guidance for caesarean preparation, birth, and recovery.
For too long, birth education has focused solely on labour and vaginal birth. But considering that 37 per cent of Australian babies are born via caesarean (up from 32 per cent in 2010), relevant birth education that focuses on caesarean birth and recovery is desperately needed. It’s for this exact reason that I created my online birth education course The Caesarean Birth Class which encourages caesarean mums to actively prepare for their birth and plan for their recovery.
So do you have any say in how your caesarean birth unfolds? Yes, you absolutely do! And an increasing number of obstetricians are encouraging caesarean birth plans because they understand the connection between woman-centred care in the operating theatre and positive maternal outcomes. Indeed, there’s a distinct shift from passive surgery to active birth which emphasises the fact that you’re the one birthing your baby, despite the assistance you’ll have on the day.
Watch: The horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.