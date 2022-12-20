5 questions you should have the answers to before having a c-section.

If you’ve marked your planned caesarean date on the calendar and you’re eagerly counting down the days, here’s five questions you should have the answers to before you’re admitted to hospital:

1. Have you written your birth preferences?

Not much in life (or birth) goes to plan but having a list of preferences ensures that you are advocating for what you want in the operating theatre. You can write a plan that details:

Music. Prepare a birth playlist and listen to it throughout pregnancy so you feel more at ease in the operating theatre.

Conversation. No doubt you’ll want everyone in the room to focus on your experience and your baby’s arrival (and not their holiday plans).

Skin to skin. If having your baby directly on your chest is a priority for you, you need to communicate this with your birth team before you’re taken to the operating theatre.

Optimal cord clamping. Also known as delayed cord clamping, this is when your obstetrician waits up to one minute post-birth to cut the cord so that your baby receives as much blood from the placenta as possible. The health benefits are profound but the one minute time limit needs to be adhered to because of the cold temperature in the operating theatre and the heightened risks to you and your baby.

2. Do you understand the process of a caesarean birth or do you feel overwhelmed by the unknown?

Fear is a really normal and expected part of pregnancy but it’s always best to acknowledge it and actively let go of it before you birth your baby. There is a lot about a caesarean birth that can feel overwhelming and if you are starting to get anxious about the experience, it’s best to inform yourself about the whole process so nothing comes as a surprise.

Start a conversation with your obstetrician about what you can expect on the day including what will happen after admission, when you get to theatre, the process of getting an epidural/spinal block, the birth, recovery, and eventually what the first 24 hours will look like on the maternity ward. If you’ve got questions about pain relief and movement after birth, ask them in your third trimester. You really will feel so much better once you’re informed and prepared.

3. Do you want the opportunity to lift your baby from your belly to your chest?

Some women admit that they have a primal urge to lift their baby up and onto their chest, despite the fact that they are planning a caesarean birth. Enter a Maternal Assisted Caesarean (MAC), where the birthing mother is scrubbed in and pulls her baby from her belly and onto her bare chest with her gloved hands. It’s not available in every hospital but a growing number of obstetricians are recognising the benefits of this active form of caesarean birth and are supporting women and their birth partners to achieve it. Granted, it’s not for everyone, but a MAC gives caesarean mums birth options and that’s precisely what we should all have access to - regardless of how and where we’re birthing.