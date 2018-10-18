CULT BUY: The $12.99 tinted lip balm Emily Skye has three of within reach at all times.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Emily Skye’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Emily Skye is a personal trainer, fitness model, Instagram fitness influencer and the founder of Emily Skye Fit and James Cosmetics. She’s also a qualified Beautician and makeup artist, and new mum to baby Mia (she’s also been brilliantly honest about her post-baby body).

A couple of years ago, fitness Instagram influencer Emily Skye was about to go on live TV on America’s Today Show in New York.

Instead of sitting quietly scrolling through her phone or doing a few push ups to get hyped up before going on stage (is this something fit people do?), she was running around backstage “like a headless chicken”.

Emily couldn’t find her tinted lip balm, and the show had to be cancelled.

OK no, the show was not cancelled over a lip balm. The 33-year-old found said lip balm and the show went on.

You might think it a tad extreme to get worked up over a missing lip balm, but think about the beauty products that make you feel confident and put together, the ones you never leave the house without.

For some, it’s mascara or foundation. For Emily, it’s her lip balm, she told Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast.

To find out what other products the mum-of-one uses to feel like herself (including the haircare range that’s helped her thinning post-pregnancy hair loss), Leigh Campbell went rummaging through Emily’s beauty bag.

Here’s what she found.

Emily Skye’s go-to beauty products.

James Cosmetics Eye Masks, pack of five from $30.