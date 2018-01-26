ROAD TEST: This $36 celebrity lip paint claims to last for 12 hours. But does it really?

Long-wearing lipsticks promise us the world.
All day colour. Long lasting formula. No need to apply for the rest of your life. And some deliver. Maybe not on that last part.
But as most women would know, many don’t. It can take as little as a sip of coffee or a vigorous morning chat to derail even the most hopeful of long-lasting lippies.
That’s why when I came across Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint last weekend at Sephora, I felt… conflicted.
The long wear fluid lip colour ticks all the boxes on paper. One-stroke intensity. 12-hour matte wear. High-impact colour. Low-maintenance long-lasting wear.
“Its serious 12-hour hold is so weightless you’d forget you’re wearing it if not for the non-stop compliments. And if that’s not enough, Stunna Lip Paint won’t feather, staying kissably smooth all day. In other words: it behaves so you don’t have to,” the product’s description reads.
But would it last the distance? Was Rihanna telling us the truth?
The striking ‘one colour suits all’ red shade (handpicked by Rihanna) on its own was enough to convince me to hand over $36 immediately. And I’ve tried and loved other Fenty Beauty products, like their Match Stix Trio contouring kits.
But would the colour really last for 12 hours? Or would it crash and burn in a pile of lunchtime burrito wrappers?
The only way to know for sure was to give it a shot, so I did. And here’s what a day in the life of the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint looked like, for me.