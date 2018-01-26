ROAD TEST: This $36 celebrity lip paint claims to last for 12 hours. But does it really?

The application

I’ll admit, a part of me thought this product was a lip stain, not paint when I purchased it, so opening the beautiful prism packaging to find a drippy, fluid ‘paint’ inside was a shock. It was also quite intimidating because it’s the kind of pigment that, once it’s on, it’s not coming off. Hence the whole 12-hour wear thing.

The applicator kind of looks like an, erm, appendage but it’s very easy to use. The contoured tip (oh God, sorry now everything’s dirty) makes following the natural shape of your lips quite simple. The formula, like most lip paints, is quite drippy, so I took extra care to remove excess product from the applicator before applying on my lips.

I didn’t quite manage to uphold the ‘one swipe’ part of the product’s promise, but I didn’t need a lot of product to get the intense colour. Again, like other matte liquid lipsticks, smacking your lips together can make the application look patchy, so I did my best not to touch my lips together until it’d dried.

And yes, I definitely had to use my fingers to remove strokes that strayed outside my lip line. I found the corners of my mouth to be a tricky spot for me. I used my fingernail to remove the excess, which worked fairly well, but left my fingers stained.

You can see the applicator, plus how the colour looks on a bunch of other skin tones in the video below…

Throughout the day

For the first few hours, the product behaved in exactly the way it said it would. It felt weightless on my lips, to the point that I genuinely forgot I was wearing it. I got a few compliments – the website promised ‘non-stop compliments’ but it was a quiet day in the office so I let that slide. And the colour was intense. But not too much, it matched my skin tone.

Then came the first of several tests. From hours zero – two, I put the lip paint through a coffee, many sips of water from my drink bottle, and probably too much office conversation. Still it held well, I hardly noticed a difference when I took the first progress shot.

Not much happened in the two hours that followed – I probably licked my lips a number of times, and continued talking (while working, of course). The second progress photo showed a little bit of wear, but the matte pigment was still strong.

Then came lunch, which was a burger. I was afraid. After devouring said burger, the lip paint’s finish was noticeably faded, which was to be expected. The biggest difference I saw was the colour’s intensity in the centre of my mouth. Yes, it faded, but the outside edge of my lip held. On a normal day, I’d reapply at this point, but I resisted that urge and continued along with the experiment.

The final picture is from the end of the day. You’ll note my eyes are weary, but surprisingly the overall effect of the lip colour is still pretty good. Again, the colour stuck to the lip line, but as one of my makeup savvy colleagues reminded me, it’s easier to reapply a product from the centre of your lips, then to deal with a smudged lip line.