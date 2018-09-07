A teacher has compared the parenting of baby boomers, Gen X and millennials and... woah.

From the baby boomers, to Gen X and millennials, there’s no denying that parenting styles change and adapt from generation to generation.
But although the internet is flooded with arguments over which generation is “the worst”, it seems each generation of parents has its good and not so good parenting patterns.
In a thread shared recently on Imgur, a teacher who has taught biology to middle and high school students across all three generations has shared the best and worst parenting habits of each generation.
And boy, some of her responses are very surprising.
Here’s what she shared about the good, the bad and the ugly about each generation of parents.
The Baby Boomers
Although this anonymous teacher doesn’t teach many students with baby boomer parents anymore, she did recall her past experiences with this generation of parents.
The good? According to this teacher, the baby boomer parents she came across were very invested in their children and their futures and usually listened to and took on advice.
But as always, there’s a bad side too.
“They know best… about everything,” she explained.
“Nothing is more frustrating than having someone completely inexperienced with your profession tell you how to do it,” she added.
“They get angry the easiest, and they will go BALLISTIC.”
In the teacher’s worst run-in with a baby boomer parent, an onsite police officer had to escort out the enraged parents after the teacher requested a parent teacher interview with them.
Top Comments
Generalisations much?
Fun fact - I'm a baby boomer mom - I've got a Master's in Education and was an English teacher for a while.
I had major problems with my youngest daughter's HS - really did. Several of us ended up sending a petition to the state Board of Education over it, which got some changes made (too late for my child).
I remember being patronized by one teacher about my girl - and pulling my credentials out (verbally) just shut that mouth of hers quickly. She knew she was full of garbage. My child wasn't an easy student, and I certainly didn't try making excuses for her. But you know what? She didn't deserve getting labeled like this school encouraged the teachers to do. Horrible.
I knew exactly what the problem was - the administrators and the way schools were evaluated. I helped write that letter using that expertise in fact.
Sometimes parents know very WELL what's going on and it's not okay.