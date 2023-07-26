One terrible night. Three lives lost. A very devastatingly ordinary tragedy.





Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.



At 3.40 in the morning a young woman stands on the side of a quiet highway.

It's not cold in southern Queensland in July, but she is shivering in distress as a handful of cars flash past.

We'll never know what the man who pulled up alongside her said to make her climb into his car, but given what came next, she likely needed no encouragement. What she was trying to escape was more terrifying than what she might face inside.

The man who stopped his car was a 65-year-old man, Terry Bishop. He was on the road at this hour because he was near the end of a long night drive to a family wedding. He had come from Mackay, 11 hours away.

The woman who climbed into the passenger seat was 25-year-old Gypsy Satterley.

Both of them are now dead.

After Gypsy climbed into Bishop's car, police allege, her partner began a chase, revving after them in a car he'd stolen at knifepoint only hours before.

He was, allegedly, so desperate to keep Gypsy from getting away that he rammed Bishop's car, forcing it into oncoming traffic.

At that moment, a 38-year-old woman Jessica Townley, was driving her sturdy ute down the same highway, in the opposite direction.

The collision occurred at such high speed; she was killed instantly.

Three people dead and one survivor of this terrible chase on a terrible night. The man who was, allegedly, chasing Gypsy Satterley with such singular, crazed focus he used his car as a weapon to halt her escape at all costs.