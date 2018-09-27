Everything we know about Brooke's alleged departure from The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Rumour has it something HUGE is about to go down in the bachie mansion.

You see, fan favourite Brooke Blurton might be about to dump the Honey Badger (and his glorious moustache) and walk away from the show.

Earlier this week, Woman’s Day reported that Brooke decides to leave the show in an upcoming episode.

According to a “friend” of Brooke’s, the 23-year-old dumped the former rugby union star because her feelings for him weren’t that strong, the magazine reports.

“Brooke left because she was just not falling for him,” the friend said.

Supposedly because the Perth social worker wasn’t as into Nick as he was to her, she decided to take herself “out of the equation” and leave.

Now, the Daily Mail has released some behind-the-scenes photos taken on May 24 that show Brooke saying a tearful goodbye to Nick and leaving the mansion.

You can take a geez at said photos here.

Given that there are three episodes to go – and it’s strongly rumoured that Brittany and Sophie will be at the final rose ceremony – Brooke’s walk out will either have to happen on tonight’s episode or next Wednesday’s episode.

Sources close to me (my dog) have a feeling it will all go down on tonight’s episode, so prepare your clever Twitter reactions.

To add juicy fuel to the gossip fire, it’s rumoured that Honey Badger will choose Brittany at the final rose ceremony but will later break up with her.

You see, Nick will be out of the country when the finale airs and won’t be available for interviews.

Pointed out by fans in The Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans Forum earlier this week, it turns out Nick is locked in for an 11-day Kokoda tour from October 1 to October 11.