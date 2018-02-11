The one successful couple from Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor we forgot about.

The Bachelor Australia has a decent success rate compared to its international counterparts.

Of the eight seasons (including The Bachelorette) four couples are still together, including two engagements and one baby.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliot, Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski and Matty J and Laura Byrne are still (at our last Instagram stalk) still very much together and in love.

Blake Garvey, Richie Strahan, Sam Frost and most recently Sophie Monk weren’t quite so lucky.

But there is one enduring Bachelor couple that people often forget about.

Even better? It came from Blake Garvey’s trainwreck heartbreaking season.

OLD MATE OSHER.

Yes, the well-coiffed and lovable The Bachelor/ette host Osher Gunsberg met his now-wife Audrey Griffin on the set of the 2014 season.