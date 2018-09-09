Sam Frost has a compelling theory on why Cassandra Wood doesn't win The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

If there’s one thing the people of Australia like doing, it’s looking for clues about who might win The Bachelor.

Whether it be a rogue off-the-cuff comment by the Honey Badger about liking brunettes, or two contestants checking in at the same location on the same day, we care SO MUCH.

When 23-year-old Bach favourite, Cass Wood, flashed an engagement ring on her Instagram story, fans of The Bachelor 2018 were left completely… shook.

How, we wondered, was this allowed? Is it even from Nick? Is she engaged to someone else?

It turns out though, that the ring flash was definitely not the ring shown in The Bachelor previews at the start of the season.

According to Sam Frost, who appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the promise/eternity/engagement ring used in the series is immediately locked up.

“The ring used in the finale is taken away by producers almost immediately after filming stops and is locked in a safe. There is no way the ‘winner’ would be allowed anywhere near it until after the finale airs,” the 29-year-old told Mamamia.

On the theory that the Instagram story might have been a strategic decoy, Sam Frost added that it’s more likely the producers would be unhappy about the Instagram story.

“I highly doubt the producers would tell her to do that [Instagram story], they’d most likely be pretty annoyed she did that Instagram story,” she told Mamamia.