“I think that’s probably the most difficult thing about having expressed something so public that was so personal, because sometimes people don’t watch the whole clip; they’ll read a headline or they’ll read some comments and then make a judgment about that. And so when people said things, like that I don’t love this country or that I’m un-Australian, I feel like that’s so far from the truth. Mostly because I’m a proud Gamilaroi woman, but I’m also a proud bogan. And I think that the way that we’ve viewed Aboriginal people in the past has been that you can be one or the other.

“There are a lot of people who said things in the wash after the stuff that I said about Australia Day, who if they sat down and talked to me would be like, ‘Oh, actually we’re on the same page here, we’re actually talking about the same thing. You love this country but you just think that we need to have a discussion about this.'”

“And basically that’s that’s all I was trying to do, I think. Is just sort of say that there needs to be a moment, as a nation, where we think about the sort of country that we want to be going forward. To be able to move forward as one, we need to understand the trauma that some of the policies that have been pushed on Aboriginal people have caused. Because if you don’t acknowledge the trauma of those things and you don’t acknowledge how they affect us, then there’s no explanation for the difference in outcomes other than race. And that’s just saying that one race is better than another, and that doesn’t sit well with me.

“Like I’ve said before, this is the best country in the world, but we can be better. We can be better by not owning the things that have happened in the past, but acknowledging the hurt that they’ve caused and that it’s more difficult for some people than it is for others. And that’s not because I’m Aboriginal and someone else isn’t, or that someone else grew up poor and someone didn’t. It’s that the things that have been done to us continue to affect us.

“And that’s why there aren’t any other Aboriginal people on commercial breakfast television, because it’s a bloody hard slog. It’s not easy to overcome the things that come with being Indigenous.”

