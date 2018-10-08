How having Brooke Blurton as Australia's next Bachelorette could change the face of reality TV.

Brooke Blurton was not your average Bachelor contestant.

Before she had even stepped into The Bachelor mansion, the 23-year-old Indigenous woman had experienced more challenges than most of us will throughout our entire lives.

Her early life in Carnarvon, WA, was clouded by drug and alcohol-fueled violence. Her mother, who was a drug addict, ended her own life when Brooke was just 11 years old. Just one month later, her grandmother passed away.

Brooke and her brother spent most of their childhood in the foster care system, and her older sister was later diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis.

Despite all this, Brooke became a keen AFL player and she has dedicated her life to working with young people who are experiencing the same kind trauma that she did.

Listen to the latest episode of Bach Chat…

Then she went on The Bachelor.

She was one few Indigenous women who have been on the show, and the series’ only Indigenous finalist.

A few weeks into the series, Brooke came out as pansexual to Nick Cummins and told him about the relationships she’d had with women in the past.

Then last Wednesday night, Brooke walked away from The Bachelor.

She decided to leave the show when the Honey Badger couldn’t give her any indication or any reassurance about what he was feeling towards her.

Instead of waiting to be potentially dumped on national TV, Brooke chose to end her journey right there and then. The youth worker doesn’t regret that decision.