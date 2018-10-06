"Don't waste her time": Brooke Blurton's not-so-subtle dig at Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Well. The past 48 hours have been an absolute whirlwind for The Bachelor community. Nick Cummins made a decision (or, no decision) that not everyone was pleased with, least of all the contestants who spent eight weeks vying for his love, only for him to pick…no one.

But on Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor, it was Brooke Blurton’s choice to leave on her own terms that left the nation shocked.

The fan favourite decided to head home after doubting her strong feelings were being reciprocated by the Honey Badger. And whilst the 23-year-old social worker has since revealed that her decision was a “thoughtful conclusion” rather than an irrational one, fans were left wondering: is there still a chance for Brooke Blurton and Nick Cummins to find love together?

However on Friday afternoon, the day after the finale aired, Brooke posted to her Instagram Stories with a subtle, but also not-so-subtle, dig that is possibly, very likely, directed at the former rugby star.

“Don’t date an Indigenous woman if you can’t admire & respect her strength & attitude,” the Story read. “That attitude comes from a society and community that hasn’t always valued the treatment of her body & soul in its space.”