10 celebrities who come from really big families.

There’s one thing you know if you grow up in a big family: you’ve got to be special to get attention.

These 10 celebrities all developed their special talents while growing up in families of eight kids or more.

Pamela Rabe

Best known as Joan “The Freak” Ferguson in Wentworth, Pamela Rabe was the seventh in a family of eight children. She told the Sydney Morning Herald she had an “Are you okay?” upbringing.

"You know, with all those children they were kept pretty busy,” she said.

“I just slotted in among them, so it was more like they'd check I was on track and then they would leave me to get on with it, more or less."

Stephen Colbert

