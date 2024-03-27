'They messed up.' Brittany Snow watched her divorce play out publicly, and now she's talking about it.

Months after finalising her divorce from Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, Brittany Snow is sharing her side of the story.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Snow chatted with host Alexandra Cooper about how it felt to watch her then-husband act flirty on-screen.

Video via Netflix.

"I did not know what was going on," said Snow.

"I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

Snow and Stanaland went their separate ways in September 2022. However, the Pitch Perfect star didn't officially file for divorce until January 2023, with the proceedings finalised in July.

It was during this period that Stanaland admitted to kissing co-star Kayla Cardona off-camera during the first season of Selling the OC.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Image: Instagram.