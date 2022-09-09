'I slid into her DMs.' Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's relationship.

When Pitch Perfect's and Hairspray's Brittany Snow first met her now-husband Tyler Stanaland, she felt an immediate spark. Two years later, they were married.

Tyler is certainly not as famous as his wife, although his profile is rising now thanks to his latest role in Netflix's Selling The OC. Coming from a successful realtor family, Tyler went onto the show and joined The Oppenheim Group to make a name for himself in the industry.

And he's done exactly that - while also making a few controversial moves - namely the touchy/feely relationships between all the show's realtor cast members, regardless if they're coupled up or not.

But before we get to that, let's take a look at Tyler and Brittany's marriage.

In 2018, Tyler slid into Brittany's Instagram DMs, and they hit it off.

"I knew of Britt for obvious reasons, but she was my unattainable crush forever," Tyler told The Knot in March 2020. "As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and [thought] 'Brittany Snow. One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen. I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke."

Brittany recalled in the same interview: "I saw his Instagram and knew of him. And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever'. I always knew of him and was like, 'I'll never meet him.' My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realised he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."