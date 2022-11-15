Podcast host and former reality TV star Brittany Hockley was single for 10 years before she met tennis player Jordan Thompson on the exclusive dating app Raya.

"I fell wildly, deeply, madly in love," Brittany tells Mia on this week's episode of No Filter.

"It was just the fastest relationship; we fell in love within a few weeks. He's Australian, but he plays on the tour, so he's not here and that was part of the problem. He was here only a couple of weeks a year. And he is a lot younger than me so he's got a lot of time left on the circuit."

Brittany was 33 when they met and Jordan was 26, but despite their seven-year age gap, Brittany says it was their very different work commitments that eventually drove them apart.

"He's been travelling since becoming a professional athlete at 17. He's been travelling the world alone forever. He was very mature, I've never felt an age difference. We fell madly in love and, you know, talked about the future and getting married. And we were just obsessed.

"Then we just realised that it couldn't work. I am too driven and too embedded in a career here. I spent five months on tour with him; we did Wimbledon and the US Open, and it was amazing. I loved seeing all the families and wives travelling with their partners and I also enjoyed it. But I would be at his matches on my laptop, because I still had to work."

Brittany tells Mia that after being stuck in Europe because of COVID travel restrictions, she really got to experience what 'tour life' would be like.

"If I wasn't so driven back [in Australia], it would be wonderful. But he was never going to ask me to give up my career and go there, and I would never ask an athlete, you know, to stop his job. We loved each other a lot, so it was a long break up that went for months."