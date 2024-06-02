'Today I married my best friend.' Brittany Higgins' exciting new chapter.

Almost six months after leaving Australia for a fresh start, Brittany Higgins has returned to her home country to marry her partner, David Sharaz.

The pair reportedly bought a small property in a local French village in December 2023, and had plans to learn the language and begin anew. This weekend though, Higgins was back home to say 'I do' surrounded by her loved ones.

The couple wed at The Valley Estate in Currumbin on Queensland's Gold Coast on Saturday, June 1.

In a post on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared photos from her wedding day with the caption, "Today I married my best friend."

The couple met in Canberra in 2020, with Sharaz confessing in 2021, "I loved you when I saw you for the first time." They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2022 at Cape Byron lighthouse in Byron Bay NSW.