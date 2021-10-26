13-minutes.

The time it takes to make and drink your morning cup of coffee, perhaps.

Or the time it takes to watch Parliament House's new mandatory video designed to train staff on how to better handle 'serious incidents' within its walls.

It's hardly a big commitment.

In fact, given it was made in response to the allegation that Brittany Higgins was sexually assaulted inside that very workplace in 2019, it sounds like essential viewing.

And yet, only one of the top-ranking bureaucrats in charge of federal parliament actually watched it before it was distributed to the 180-odd staff on the ground.

Video via Australian Senate.

It was distributed on Friday after being signed off by The Department of Parliamentary Services, with 80 people completing it so far. But during a Senate estimates hearing on Monday, we found out that neither the DPS secretary Robert Stefanic or his deputy, Cate Saunders, bothered to give it a watch before giving it the go-ahead.

“Training has very recently commenced. Once staff have completed the training, they will need to send an acknowledgment form to say that they've done it so that we have a record of that,” Ms Saunders told Senate estimates.

Both Saunders and Stefanic admitted their failure to consume it when they couldn't answer how long the mandatory task actually took to complete.

“So, you don’t know whether it’s a 20-minute video or an hour video?” Senator Gallagher pressed.

“I don‘t, but I will find that out for you,” Ms Saunders responded.