Honey Badger's family may or may not have just confirmed who wins The Bachelor.

Ugh, family are the worst.

Sure, they love you unconditionally and bail you out when you stuff up, but they also say things at inappropriate times and share news you wanted to keep to yourself.

Even worse, they comment on things on Facebook.

If you’re an Average Jo, the worst that can come from a rogue Facebook comment is an embarrassing amount of capital letters and emojis.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ family, however, may or may not have just confirmed who wins The Bachelor with their social media activity.

As reported by Daily Mail, spoiler forum Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans picked up on some intriguing interactions between current front runner Brittany Hockley and Nick’s family.

The forum shared screenshots of a public post on Brittany’s Facebook page from August 22 that’s since been made private, that was liked and commented on by Nick’s sister and another family member.

While Leigh Cummins simply ‘liked’ the image, Bernadette Cummins Bowler commented ‘Happy birthday for yesterday!’.