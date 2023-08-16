Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separating after just one year of marriage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separating after just one year of marriage, TMZ has reported.

Sources told the outlet that the breakup occurred because of "a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of cheating".

Multiple sources with "direct knowledge" told TMZ it was Asghari who confronted Spears about a week ago over rumours she had been unfaithful to him.

He believed the rumour, although the outlet noted it was unclear whether it was true or not. The accusation led to a fight between the two and Asghari moved out of their home. One source told TMZ, "It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly commented on the breakup report yet.

The couple – who met on the set of Spears' 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016 – married in June 2022.

Their wedding was held in Los Angeles and guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson.

Image: Instagram.