The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 22.

Brisbane voted as 2032 Olympic host.

Brisbane is celebrating after being awarded the 2032 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee in a landslide vote in Tokyo on Wednesday.

With three of the 80 members of the IOC abstaining, 72 voted for Brisbane and just five against in a sweeping show of support.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the bid ticked all of the boxes, underlined by Australia's "passionate love for sport".

"I think it's first of all a passionate love for sport, which the Aussies really demonstrate," Bach said.

"You could feel this during the whole presentation and I could feel it already during my visit a couple of years ago in Queensland."

The city's bid had earlier earned praise from the IOC for its high percentage of existing venues encompassing south-east Queensland, support from all levels of government and experience in organising major events.

Despite the IOC claiming it wasn't a "done deal", the Tokyo organising committee released an embargoed statement before the vote congratulating Brisbane.

Brisbane was preferred ahead of Budapest, Korea, Doha and Germany's Ruhr Valley, who had all expressed an interest in hosting the Games. Bach said the IOC had previously discussed Brisbane's bid but there was no agreement.