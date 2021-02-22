The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 23.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

This post deals with domestic violence and sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

"A terrifying scream." Woman and ex likely killed in suspicious Brisbane fire.

Forensics are underway to confirm whether two bodies discovered after a suspicious unit fire south of Brisbane are a woman and her former partner.

Flames consumed the Browns Plains unit on Monday morning where a 49-year-old woman was trapped inside, with neighbours telling 9News they heard "a lady screaming out for help... it was a terrifying scream."

#BREAKING: Police have confirmed that two bodies have been found after a suspicious unit fire south of Brisbane. #9Today pic.twitter.com/psKmtbsT1X — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 22, 2021

Police believe the woman's former partner, a 49-year-old man, gained entry to the home just before 4am Monday, with the entire unit gutted by fire.

A silver ute, believed to belong to the man, was towed from a nearby shopping centre and a second crime scene has been established.

Chief Superintendent Brian Swan said the pair were previously in a relationship and a domestic violence order was issued by the Beenleigh Magistrates Court in recent weeks.

9News understands police attended the unit two days ago following a loud fight.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

In an emergency, call 000.



Ex-Lib staffer accused of fourth assault.

The same former Liberal Party staffer accused of sexual assault of three women had been accused of sexual harassment by a fourth woman, as questions mount over the Morrison government's handling of the first rape allegation.