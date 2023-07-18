Renée Zellweger met her boyfriend fixing up old cars. Here's what their lives look like now.

Actor Renée Zellweger and British TV host Ant Anstead seemed like an unlikely match when news broke they were dating in 2021.

But two years on, they're doing better than ever.

The couple first met while filming Anstead's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride, which helps celebrities give refurbished cars to a deserving loved one.

On Zellweger's episode, Anstead and his costar Cristy Lee helped the Bridget Jones's Diary star gift twin brothers and caretakers, Jerome and Jerald, with new cars.

The pair had helped to look after Zellweger's friend and former publicist, Nanci Ryder, after she was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and until she passed away in 2020.

In June 2021, it was revealed by People that the couple were dating.

After the couple were papped in August, Anstead spoke out about his disappointment. "Look … everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he told E!'s Daily Pop.

They made their relationship Instagram official a month later.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead, September 2021. Image: Instagram @ant_anstead.