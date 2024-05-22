From costume decisions to cake: 10 details you probably missed in Bridgerton season three.

Dearest reader, if you've accidentally inhaled the entirety of part one of the latest Bridgerton in one sitting, we shant judgeth you.

It was a little too easy to roll each of the four instalments into each other so that in the blink of an eye, the entire first part of the season was over.

The latest season of the popular Netflix series revolved around Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) who after enlisting the help of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) to bag herself a husband, finds that the student becomes the master as Colin falls for his former friend. Polin is on like Donkey Kong.

Watch the season three trailer. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

The first part of season three culminates in Colin proposing to Penelope after they enjoy some sexy time on a carriage ride, so fans can't wait to see what's in store for the following episodes.

But until then, all we can do is tirelessly obsess about the season three episodes we do have which happened to be packed with clever Easter eggs, sneaky references and hidden details.

Francesca was recast as a different actress than who appeared in the first two seasons.

If you thought Francesca looked a bit different this season — this would be because she is an entirely different person.