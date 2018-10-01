The bright yellow 'monstrosity' a bride is forcing her bridesmaids to wear to her wedding.

Bridesmaid dresses are always a little bit… controversial.

But none more so than the very interesting, very yellow choice one UK bride is forcing her bridesmaids to fork out £144 (about AU$260!) for.

A baffled bridesmaid asked parenting forum Mumsnet whether it would be unreasonable to tell the bride that her bridesmaids don’t want to pay for the “monstrosities”.

“There are six of us and we all absolutely hate the dress she has picked… It is honestly the fugliest dress I have ever seen.”

She shared a link to the dress online.

Behold:

Yeah...

So, that's a thing.

Anyway, the six bridesmaids decided to tell the bride they would rather walk the aisle naked that wear that thing didn't like the dress, and the poor anonymous poster had drawn the short straw and needed advice on how to broach the subject.

Most Mumsnet users were horrified at 1. The dress, 2. The cost and 3. Their thoughts about what the bride might be wearing that wouldn't be upstaged by six women wearing yellow shower loofahs.