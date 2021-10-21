Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, vanished 5 weeks ago. He has just been found dead.

On Thursday afternoon, local time, two officers knocked on the door of Chris and Roberta Laundrie's home in North Port, in the US state of Florida.

They spent just two minutes inside, before leaving, refusing to answer questions from the gaggle of reporters crowded on the kerb.

A short time later, the F.B.I. confirmed the long-suspected news.

The human remains found in nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park the previous day belong to the Laundrie's missing son, Brian.

Brian Laundrie: from person of interest, to missing person.

Brian, 23, was a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in a Wyoming forest in late September.

A coroner later declared her death to be a homicide caused by strangulation and concluded that she had likely been dead for three to four weeks before her body was found.

Gabby Petito. Image: Instagram.

Gabby's parents had reported her missing on September 11, after Brian returned alone from their cross-country road trip.

The young couple had earlier decided to "downsize" their lives and travel full time. They transformed the belly of an 11-year-old Ford Transit van into a mobile home, and on July 2 set a course west across America. Their final destination was meant to be Portland, Oregon, which they were due to reach some time in late October.

However, on September 1, Brian returned to his parents' North Port home. He had the van, but there was no sign of Gabby.

Despite appeals from the aspiring travel influencer's family and police, Brian shed no light on her whereabouts.

He then, too, vanished on September 13, after telling his parents he was setting out on a hike in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, sparking a wide-scale search and enormous media attention both in the US and abroad.

The speculation intensified after details emerged in September of an altercation the couple had in Utah on August 12. Body cam footage was released that showed Gabby in a distressed state while being interviewed by police.