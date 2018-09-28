With AAP.

1. Teen “fought through the night” after being kidnapped and thrown off bridge.

Nineteen-year-old disabled teen Kayla Kendrigan fought through a “terrible night” before allegedly being thrown off a Sydney bridge, according to her sister.

Speaking to news.com.au, Imogen Gibson said her sister was “still in a lot of pain” following her traumatic ordeal on the weekend.

Kendrigan survived being thrown off the Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River in an alleged kidnapping and botched murder attempt.

Gibson told news.com.au her sister was heartbroken by the incident.

“I never will be able to understand why someone would do this to her. She was always sweet and gentle. She never got into fights or hit anyone.

“It pains my heart so much because my sister was born with one arm, so she has never been able to swim or fight, but she fought through that terrible night like a fighter.”

She told police she was driven in the boot of a car to the bridge, which is more than 20 metres high, before a group of people threw her into the river below in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

Surviving the fall, she swam to the riverbank and alerted police.

Police allege the victim had been kidnapped on Saturday night from Campbelltown before being driven to a home in Whalan where they alleged she was tied up, blindfolded, stabbed, punched and hit with a wooden bat.

After six hours, she was allegedly driven to Windsor, 60km away from her original location, in the boot of a car. She was then allegedly pushed off the bridge while still tied up.

Four people – a 19-year-old woman, 22-year-old man, 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old body – were this week charged with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and other offences.

