"The toilet is not an option": The do's and don'ts of pumping at work.

So the fairytale is over and it’s time to go back to work after a long and luxurious maternity leave full of rest and self-care. No more cosy sleep-ins with baby on organic cotton sheets. Goodbye to farmhouse lunches in your best earth-toned linen. Farewell to daily sun salutations.

Oh I’m sorry. Wrong Insta feed.

So the life-apocalypse of maternity leave is winding down so that the catastrophic carnival ride of working mummy can begin. I hear you, and I’m here for you. Let’s tackle one of the more intimidating elements of this particular panic-attack: pumping.

Watch: Luxurious breast pumps. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As a doctor in an emergency room I have had some pretty strange breast pump experiences which has left me with a few do’s and don’ts. So if you’re breastfeeding and planning to pump, then read on for all the tips and tricks I’ve learnt having done this whole pumping-at-work saga twice now (and soon for the third time).

If your baby is formula fed and takes the bottle like a champ, then air-five yourself for being a legend who has it sorted.

First things first:

Buy the right pump.

Don’t be lazy like me and just buy whatever is on sale at the scary baby warehouse down the road.

I had a strange and very agricultural experience with a cheap pump one time. I couldn’t get any milk out and was walking around with beach-ball breasts for longer than anyone would really want to.

Do your research; ask your friends; subscribe to Choice magazine; or find a friend who already has a Choice subscription and use theirs.

Always buy the double pump, not the single pump. Doing each breast individually will probably make you turn inside out with impatience. So leave your insides where they are and get the double pump.

Breast pads.

Your buzzies are probably going to groan with milk for the first few days of work every week following a breastfeeding-filled weekend. And every now and then they’ll decide to suddenly turn on the sprinkler system.