Half of all women's footy players are suffering serious injuries. No one is talking about it.

Kirby Sefo knows the risks that come with being a woman in contact sports.

Last year, the 32-year-old took a hit while playing for the Queensland Reds in the Super W which left her with several facial fractures.

She was forced to retire early, under a year out from the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup where she would have represented Australia in the Wallaroos.

"There's two sides to it," she told Mamamia, reflecting on playing a male-dominated sport.

"You feel really liberated by being able to take part. By holding your own, by performing well and by showcasing decent footy.

"But on the other end of the spectrum, there's still this other fight going on to close that gender gap, because there are still massive inequalities in this sport."

