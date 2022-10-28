'For years, I hit the gym at 5am every day. I also had a $5000 a month drug habit.'

The following is an excerpt from On the Way to Wonderland by Alice Crawley, a book about her journey from financially f*cked to freedom.

One of the reddest flags was when my Sydney meth dealer cut me off. Which, you have to admit, takes commitment. You know you’re having a rough week when your drug dealer tells you to “get your sh*t together.” To give you an idea of the extent of my denial, that still wasn’t red enough to get my attention. I needed redder flags than that before I got clean. They all came soon enough.

I thanked him for his concern and, like any seasoned addict, got on the phone to shop around for another dealer. At this stage in my drugging career, my speed habit was costing me about $5,000 a month. I was getting cash advances on my credit cards – I was hopelessly hooked on my need for speed. I knew it wasn’t sustainable; emotionally, physically or financially, but I could see no way out. As Keith Richards once said, “First the drug, and then the day.” Keith was speaking my language.

Meth, along with whatever other drugs were on offer, was my drug of choice. In addition to alcohol, I favoured ecstasy, coke, MDMA and ketamine. How I loved my ketamine. I once did so much ketamine with a friend at a dance party at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion that we ended up on the bathroom floor, thinking we were on a flight to Perth. I have no idea why we were convinced we were heading to Perth, but we were.

I think we got it in our heads that we needed selfies with the Quokkas. I mean, seriously, I find it really difficult to stay upset about anything in my life now that I know Quokkas exist. If you don’t know about Quokkas, please, do me and yourself a favour and jump online and check them out because they are notoriously the happiest creatures on planet earth.

But, back to our trip to Perth via the bathroom floor at the Mardi Gras Party. When we finally ‘landed’ we couldn’t work out how to get out of the plane or how to work our mobile phones, which, clearly, had been compromised due to the air travel. It wasn’t until a very concerned Martin arrived, peaking over the top of the bathroom stall, after us being missing for a couple of hours, that we realised we might not be on a plane after all. It was episodes like this and countless others, that led to Marty raising concerns about my drug escapades and the amount I was using.