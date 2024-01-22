Boy Swallows Universe is an almost flawless piece of Australian TV, but there’s one problem.

Adapting a story from the page to the screen doesn't always pay off.

Sometimes the story just works better in writing than it does visually. Or maybe the casting wasn't right, or the story didn't stay loyal to the original text.

But when it works, it really works. Look no further than Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe based on Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. The book was hugely successful both locally and internationally, drawing in unprecedented sales for an Australian literary debut.

It was an obvious next step for the book to be turned into a screenplay and in the capable hands of Hotel Mumbai writer John Collee has become a seven-part Netflix limited series.

The coming-of-age series is directed by Bharat Nalluri (Shantaram), Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker), and Kim Mordaunt (The Rocket). The cast includes Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker, Sophie Wilde, Lee Tiger Halley, and Felix Cameron in a career-launching turn as young Eli Bell.

Dalton served as an executive producer on the series, which stays close to the source material, telling a uniquely Australian yet universal story of how a young boy and his brother navigate growing up in a family riddled by addiction, crime, and violence.